Actress Sanaa Lathan is the latest to say she didn’t do it in the bite gate saga, also known as #whobitbeyonce.

And the star of black romantic comedy classics like Love and Basketball and The Best Man took to Twitter to proclaim her innocence writing, “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.”

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite 💋 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

But, thanks to Tiffany Haddish’s cryptic interview, the beyhive and Black Twitter have questions.

What happened at the party

The hashtag #whobitbeyonce started trending yesterday after GQ posted an interview with Tiffany Haddish where the in-demand comedian shared a whopper of a story centered around why she took that infamous selfie with Queen Bey.

Haddish had already shared that Beyonce stopped her from beating down someone at a party and now she’s spilled out all the juicy details about that night to GQ. The comedian claims that Beyonce’s friend told her that an actress bit Beyonce on the face.

“So Beyoncé stormed away,” Haddish told GQ, “went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This b*tch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’ ”

The woman and Haddish crossed paths several more times at the part that night, according to the article, until it became confrontational. Incensed, Haddish pulls Beyonce’ to the side to talk about it.

“Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her a** beat tonight!’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That b*tch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’ ”

“There’s people out here biting Beyoncé!” she proclaims in the interview.

Internet sleuths immediately started tracking down the party guest list to begin eliminating suspects. Once they noted that Sanaa Lathan was at the party, the beyhive attacked.

TMZ posted today that Tiffany Haddish has told multiple people the culprit is Sanaa.

Chrissy Teigen posted on Twitter that she also knew who bit Beyonce but she wouldn’t spill the tea.

Teigen even successfully resisted the determined prodding of Today show personalities Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford.

“There was a bite, yes,” Teigen said on Tuesday’s show. “Listen, I think we’ve all done things under the influence.”

Teigen did drop this little tidbit for the Today hosts.

“It’s not who I thought, I will say,” she said. “The problem is I love everybody involved so I’m like zip. You know I share everything. It’s you guys! It’s so hard.”