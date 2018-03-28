Roseanne Barr had time today, when she sat in the hot seat on the Wendy Williams show, to talk about the rebirth of her 90s hit show Roseanne, and she threw a cumulous cloud of shade at Williams for questioning her about her ex-spouse Tom Arnold.

Williams discussed Barr’s new show and the fact that Arnold was enlisted by the Hollywood Reporter to review the show and give his critical take. Barr, not prepared to dish dirt about her ex, looked a bit taken aback when Williams brought Arnold up.

“Remember they were married for a moment and he was given an assignment from the Hollywood Reporter to review Roseanne’s debut last night…” Williams said to audible “awws” from the audience.

“The shade of it all,” Williams continued.

Barr butted in: “I was like, Oh My God after… well I’m not supposed to talk about it,” she said in response to finding out about Arnold’s investigative assignment.

She continued: “I guess they’re going to get Harvey Weinstein to review Rose McGowen’s next show,” Barr said.

Wait, did anybody catch that reference? That’s a real bad rug burn on Arnold who Barr once accused of being abusive.

“But it turns out, Tom didn’t give it to you bad,” Williams said about Arnold’s show analysis.

“I didn’t read it,” Barr said. “I don’t like talking about husbands… right Wendy,” Barr retorted.

Awkward!

Williams stumbled to gain her composure after that subtle verbal smackdown.

“Well, I don’t mind talking about husbands,” Williams declared. “He’s fabulous.”

Side-eye.

We’re not sure if Williams has another husband she’s referring to somewhere, or if she means Kevin Hunter, the man who’s been suspected of dipping many times with Sharina Hudson, is the fabulous husband she was referring to.

The Daily Mail reported that Hunter, who manages Williams’ career and runs a production company jointly with her, had been hooking up with 32-year-old massage therapist Sharina Hudson for the past ten years and that he moved her into a $765,000 home just miles away from where he lives with Williams.

The site reported a source as saying of the affair, “Kevin is with Sharina three or four times a week, often staying over. They go to the gym together, they go out to restaurants together as if they’re a normal couple. But then he goes home to Wendy as if everything is normal there, too. He’s living a double life.”

While Williams was trying to stir up clouds of dirt on Barr, Roseanne bit back and obviously she’s been keeping up a scorebook about Williams’ affairs.

Barr came to play today! Pick your battles wisely Wendy!

