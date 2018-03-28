That provided no comfort to Bey’s legions of fans who sent out a social media APB to find out who bit Bey.

I wanna know who had the audacity to bite Beyoncé Giselle Knowles! pic.twitter.com/MvviJA2P0y

Ssoooo I’m really tracking and trying to figure out who bit Beyoncé. Not only did this person bite her but they bit her face!!! Like..are you serious??!! pic.twitter.com/UYLhT5Yuse

The Girls Trip actress says she’s a fan for life and will defend Bey any time, any day.

“To me she is a Shero and a Great person I have learned so much from her in just a short amount of time,” she continued on Instagram . “So no matter what she has a Unicorn that has her back.”

The hunt for Bey’s biter is still on.

What happened at the party

The hashtag #whobitbeyonce started trending after GQ posted an interview with Tiffany Haddish where the in-demand comedian shared a whopper of a story centered around why she took that infamous selfie with Queen Bey.

Haddish had already shared that Beyonce stopped her from beating down someone at the December party and gave the description to a GQ writer, claiming that Beyonce’s friend told her that an actress bit Beyonce on the face.

READ MORE: Ashanti claims producer demanded $45K after she refused to shower with him

“So Beyoncé stormed away,” Haddish told GQ, “went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This b*tch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’ ”

The woman and Haddish crossed paths several more times at the part that night, according to the article, until it became confrontational. Incensed, Haddish pulls Beyonce’ to the side to talk about it.

READ MORE: Student athlete sues for “body shaming” by coaches who took her scholarship over sexy photos

“Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her a** beat tonight!’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That b*tch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’ ”

“There’s people out here biting Beyoncé!” she proclaims in the interview.

Internet sleuths immediately started tracking down the party guest list to begin eliminating suspects. Once they noted that Sanaa Lathan was at the party, the Beyhive attacked.

TMZ posted today that Tiffany Haddish has told multiple people the culprit is Sanaa.

Chrissy Teigen posted on Twitter that she also knew who bit Beyonce but she wouldn’t spill the tea.

Teigen even successfully resisted the determined prodding of Today show personalities Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford.

“There was a bite, yes,” Teigen said on Tuesday’s show. “Listen, I think we’ve all done things under the influence.”

Teigen did drop this little tidbit for the Today hosts.