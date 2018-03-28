Tiffany Haddishspace“> stands by her blab and took to Instagram to defend spilling the beans about #WhoBitBeyonce and the firestorm it started on social media after she revealed in a GQ interview that an actress actually took a bite out of Bey.
“Y’all forgot I am in the hive too and just know this I will always speak my truth. That’s not going to stop,” wrote the 38-year-old actress. “The Queen kept me from doing something half of you Bees would have done no matter what.” 
Word is that Haddish told her friends on the downlow that actress Sanaa Lathan is the “drugged up actress” she was referring to in the explosive GQ interview.
Haddish told GQ that at a December party she attended with Bey and Jay-Z, the Queen Bee had to stop her from putting them paws on an actress and fighting her after she allegedly touched Jay-Z’s chest. That move upset Beyonce who confronted the actress and after the actress kept staring Haddish up and down throughout the night, it got confrontational.
Haddish said Bey told her at the bar that the woman bit her face and that she was “on drugs.”
Haddish wasn’t having it and told Bey she was going to take the chick down. “There’s people out here biting Beyoncé!” she proclaims in the interview.
Since then the Beyhive went on the attack on social media and lit Lathan’s mentions up on Twitter and Instagram. The suspect actress responded and denied biting Beyonce with this cryptic message:


TMZ reports that sources said “it was not an aggressive bite. It was playful and noninvasive and caught Beyonce off guard.”

That provided no comfort to Bey’s legions of fans who sent out a social media APB to find out who bit Bey.

The Girls Trip actress says she’s a fan for life and will defend Bey any time, any day.
“To me she is a Shero and a Great person I have learned so much from her in just a short amount of time,” she continued on Instagram. “So no matter what she has a Unicorn that has her back.”
The hunt for Bey’s biter is still on.

What happened at the party

The hashtag #whobitbeyonce started trending after GQ posted an interview with Tiffany Haddish where the in-demand comedian shared a whopper of a story centered around why she took that infamous selfie with Queen Bey.

Haddish had already shared that Beyonce stopped her from beating down someone at the December party and gave the description to a GQ writer, claiming that Beyonce’s friend told her that an actress bit Beyonce on the face.

“So Beyoncé stormed away,” Haddish told GQ, “went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This b*tch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’ ”

The woman and Haddish crossed paths several more times at the part that night, according to the article, until it became confrontational. Incensed, Haddish pulls Beyonce’ to the side to talk about it.

“Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her a** beat tonight!’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That b*tch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’ ”

“There’s people out here biting Beyoncé!” she proclaims in the interview.

Internet sleuths immediately started tracking down the party guest list to begin eliminating suspects. Once they noted that Sanaa Lathan was at the party, the Beyhive attacked.

TMZ posted today that Tiffany Haddish has told multiple people the culprit is Sanaa.

Chrissy Teigen posted on Twitter that she also knew who bit Beyonce but she wouldn’t spill the tea.

Teigen even successfully resisted the determined prodding of Today show personalities Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford

“There was a bite, yes,” Teigen said on Tuesday’s show. “Listen, I think we’ve all done things under the influence.”

Teigen did drop this little tidbit for the Today hosts.

“It’s not who I thought, I will say,” she said. “The problem is I love everybody involved so I’m like zip. You know I share everything. It’s you guys! It’s so hard.”