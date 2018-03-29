Hip-Hop star Fabolous has turned himself in to police New Jersey for allegedly hitting his longtime girlfriend, Emily Bustamante.

According to TMZ, the 40-year-old rapper, whose real name John David Jackson, turned himself in to Englewood, N.J. police on Thursday morning after Bustamante alleged that he has assaulted her.

Fabolous was officially charged with aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat. He was also given a court date. Additional information on the incident has not been made publicly available by authorities.

Fabolous and Bustamante, who was one of the stars of assault, have had an on again and off again relationship over the years. The couple has two children together and Fab has come under fire from fans for years for not marrying the long-suffering Bustamante. He has not been shy about clapping back.

In a 2012 interview with the late Combat Jack, Fabolous talked about his relationship with Bustamante saying “The thing about marriage is that, I believe in it but don’t believe in it. I think sometimes people put on that ring and that paper and it messes up a good thing, because now it’s a different emphasis on your relationship.”

When multiple commenters on social media asked Fab about his intentions towards Bustamante in 2015, the rapper told his Instagram followers that their “two cents [aren’t] gonna make me get married or contribute to the wedding bills so stop commenting and go plan your wedding.”

Several gossip sites speculated that Fab and Bustamante had finally tied the knot last summer, but pictures of Bustamante wearing a wedding ring were quickly deleted from social media. The couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Bustamante has been silent on social media following the incident and deleted a selfie that she posted before the incident.

Fabolous, however, has since posted to his Instagram story that “2018 tryna break my heart.”