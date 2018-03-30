Marlin Williams, Sisters Code, Detroit, Michigan

theGrio: What inspired you to create Sisters Code?

Marlin Williams: I learned to code at the age of 25 and it changed the trajectory of my life. Unfortunately, there weren’t many women or people of color at the tech table and I have always been passionate about bridging that gap. Sisters Code empowers women ages 25-95 to explore the world of coding and technology. While the tech sector has become fixated on building a pipeline for young people; women and older individuals are often overlooked. Sisters Code was formed to bridge the gender, racial and age gap in the technology space.

theGrio: What’s are some of the biggest lessons you’ve learned from starting your business?

Marlin Williams: I encourage people who think they may have an interest in tech to believe in themselves. If you don’t believe in your ability it will be very easy to walk away and make excuses while missing the awesomeness of your potential. Be prepared to be the “only.” Many times, I was the only woman and person of color in the technology space.

Also, consider reaching out to other people in the tech space or those who are already doing what you want to do. Once you are very clear about your weaknesses, don’t hesitate to engage with experts who can propel you to an unbelievable level of success. Finally, no matter what you do, always think about ways you can be of service to others.

theGrio: What are some of your go-to traveling tips?

Marlin Williams: As entrepreneurs, our lives are extremely busy, so I take this opportunity to shut out the noise and feed my soul by traveling with books or listening to podcasts. Although I travel mostly for business, I schedule a few hours to explore the town. It can be something as simple as dinner, a walk, or a visit to a museum. I’ve met some interesting people and enhanced my travel experience.