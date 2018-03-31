Stacey Dash is throwing in the towel on her Congressional campaign.

The former actress-turned-disgraced-Fox News correspondent announced that she won’t run for office after all, reports CNN.

“After much prayer, introspection and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy for California’s 44th Congressional District,” Dash said in an email statement to CNN.

Dash filed paper to run for the California’s 44th district about a month ago. But after social media rallied for Compton’s youngest mayor Aja Brown and lodged support behind her to run against Dash, it seems like Dash is instead running scared.

California’s 44th district includes Compton, North Long Beach, San Pedro, and Watts. CNN reports that the district has long been represented by a Democrat. Dash is a Republican.

Dash said in a statement:

“I started this run with the intention to address the pressing issues in the district where I live,” Dash said in the statement. “I hoped, and remain hopeful, that I can assist people living here on the national level. My goal was, and remains, to improve the lives of people who have been forgotten for decades by the Democratic Party.”

However, Dash added, “At this point, I believe that the overall bitterness surrounding our political process, participating in the rigors of campaigning, and holding elected office would be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of my family. I would never want to betray the personal and spiritual principles I believe in most: that my God and my family come first.”

Last month The Clueless star started her Congressional run under the slogan “Dash to DC” for the seat currently occupied by Rep. Nanette Barragán.

But Dash seemed to think that the political run was a good idea, even taking the question of her own candidacy to Twitter to see what the people thought.

“A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office,” she wrote. “I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts?”