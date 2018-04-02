A Black man pleading for his life as he was beaten by Texas police was caught on video and now the Fort Worth Texas police department is under fire for the brutal attack.

According to Daily Mail, Forrest Curry was pinned to the ground and is heard on video repeatedly pleading for officers to stop punching him. Curry was arrested outside the Chaparral Apartment Homes complex in east Fort Worth. Police claim Curry was intoxicated and combative and tried to assault them.

He screams: “Why are you punching me? Stop punching me!”

The footage was taken by bystanders and shows Curry trying to flee the scene and officers engaged in a scuffle as they try to handcuff him.

Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said Curry resisted arrest so much that it took three police officers to get him under control. He said the struggle last more than five minutes, much longer than the 45 second viral video clip.

The video is being strongly criticized throughout the Fort Worth community. Minister KL Johnson said he’s talked to Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price about the brutal video that he says is ‘inhumane’ and ‘disgusting’.

“When we see these videos and we see these young African American people go through this, we wonder, what’s going on?” Johnson said. He also visited Curry and talked to him.

Curry’s lawyers Jasmine Crockett and L. Chris Stewart said in a statement:

“We are focusing on getting the victim of this police violence out of custody and ensuring that he receives the necessary medical attention for injuries suffered during the heavy-handed arrest by officers with the Fort Worth Police Department.

“Unfortunately, it seems the Forth Worth Police Department has a culture of violating the rights of people of color.”

Curry has been charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest and has been held at the Tarrant County jail on $2,250 bail.