Beyoncé is gearing up to make her appearance at the Coachella festival on April 13 one fans likely won’t forget anytime soon.

Queen Bey was already reportdly pulling out all the stops with backbreaking 11-hour rehearsals and now outlets are reporting that she’s added a big boost to the number of people set to join her on the stage.

TMZ is reporting that another 100 backup dancers are joining the group.

Originally, Beyoncé was reportedly only going to have about a dozen dancers, but just days away from Coachella, she decided to crank it up and multiply that by ten.

We love it!

The increase in the number of dancers has also necessitated a much larger rehearsal area, and TMZ reported that despite the big spectacle, Beyoncé has managed to keep the whole thing under wraps by asking the dancers to sign nondisclosure agreements.

Apparently, Beyoncé wants to make up for the fact that she couldn’t wow at Coachella last year because she was pregnant with twins.

As if that wasn’t enough, Beyoncé is going for full-on anticipation by keeping the secret from even her own executives.

Of course, it’s hard to blame Beyoncé for pulling out last year when she clearly had more important things on her mind. During her pregnancy with her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, her doctor told her that she needed to pull out for her own health.

Not long after Rumi and Sir were born, the Carter family started sharing pictures on Instagram, and of course, fans fell instantly in love with the newly expanded family.

So we’re glad that Beyoncé was able to take the time off that she need. And now, we’re excited to see her hit the stage at Coachella!