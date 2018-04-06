Cleveland Cavaliers fans rejoiced when LeBron James announced that he would be leaving the Heat to rejoin the home team, but now, it looks like James might be looking to take his talents elsewhere once again.

Chris Sheridan at NJ.com says that Lebron James has pretty much made up his mind about leaving, and you can lay the blame squarely at the feat of owner Dan Gilbert.

Gilbert is well-known as a Donald Trump supporter, though as Yahoo News noted, Gilbert also donated to Hillary Clinton‘s campaign.

But the fact of the matter is that Gilbert is seen as a Trump supporter, and considering James’ vocal opinions on the president, that isn’t sitting well with the NBA star.

As for the possible split, Sheridan quoted a source as telling him, “The entire NBA knows it. The only people who don’t are the media.”

That sound pretty definitive.

LeBron v. Trump

LeBron James has been vocal about his political opinions, especially after Fox news pundit Laura Ingraham told him to “shut up and dribble” in response to his anti-Trump comments recently.

In February, James appeared on the Rolling With The Champion series on Uninterrupted along with Kevin Durant to talk with Cari Champion about the state of the country under Donald Trump, and he didn’t hold anything back, according to Cavs Nation.

“The climate is hot,” James said of the state of affairs. “The number one job in America, the appointed person, is someone who doesn’t understand the people. And really don’t give a f*** about the people.”

Ingraham told James to “shut up and dribble” and then later tried to backtrack and claim that she hadn’t meant the comments to be racial.

As for James, he responded by letting Ingraham and the rest of the world know that he wasn’t going to stop speaking his mind: “I will not just shut up and dribble… So, thank you, whatever her name is. … I get to sit up here and talk about what’s really important and how I can help change kids.”

With that kind of attitude and determination, it’s no wonder that James would stick to his guns when it comes to who he works for, too.