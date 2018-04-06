During an event in Boston, our forever First Lady Michelle Obama discussed the current state of politics, pointing out that we need to put the focus back on qualifications rather than personality.

“The best qualified candidate in this last race was a woman,” she said, according to CNN. “And she wasn’t perfect, but she was way more perfect…” She let the sentence trail off without actually saying Donald Trump’s name, giving the crowd a knowing nod and smile as the audience laughed.

And while she expounded on her political thoughts, it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting a President Michelle Obama in our future.

When the moderator pointed out that she would have been an inspiring leader to many people, Obama clarified her position a little more.

“The reason why I don’t want to run for president… my sense is that first of all, you have to want the job,” she pointed out, to more laughter from the audience. “And you just can’t say that, ‘Well, you’re a woman. Run!'”

“And we can’t look for women like that. We can’t just say, ‘Let’s find the women we like and then ask them to do it’,” she continued. “Because there are millions of women out here who are inclined, who do have the passion for politics.”

“I’ve never had the passion for politics,” she said. “I just happened to be married to somebody who has the passion for politics. And he drug me, kicking and screaming, into this arena.”

She concluded, “So, just because I gave a good speech, and I’m smart and intelligent, doesn’t mean that I should be the next president. That’s not how we should pick the president.”

“That’s been our problem. We’re very short-sighted about how we think about selecting the commander-in-chief.”