Congratulations are in order for Compton Mayor Aja Brown!

Brown is pregnant, and she and her husband, Van Brown, announced it in the cutest video on Instagram.

The grinning couple start out the video sitting in the car when a clearly excited Van asks, “Should I tell them or you?”

“You can tell them,” Aja says.

“Alright, so after fourteen years of marriage, my wife and I are pregnant,” Van says.

That’s when Aja jumps in to make sure Van has it right: “We? I’m pregnant.”

A laughing Van corrects himself: “Yes, I am actively involved in this!” he jokes.

“He was there,” Aja agrees.

“But God is really good,” Aja continues after they have their smiles a little more under control. “We are excited to be welcoming our own little bundle of love, a little baby Brown. So we wanted to share that with you all.”

“We’re excited about this next chapter, this new adventure,” she continues. “God is good, you guys, and faithful. God bless you guys.”

We couldn’t be more excited for the Brown family!

This seems to be the year of big news for Aja and Van Brown. Just last month, Aja Brown announced that she would be officially running for the U.S. House of Representatives.

“The people of the 44th District deserve to be represented by someone who lives, serves and exhibits genuine love for our community, families and children,” Aja Brown wrote in a statement posted on her campaign website. “I am running for Congress to be the voice and vote for the people who are striving everyday to feed and raise their families. This campaign is about real people coming together for real progress in our communities.”