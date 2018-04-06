Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are teaming up to give a Miami home a serious makeover.

One of our favorite power couples will be starring in an HGTV special called “All-Star Flip” in which they will buy a fixer-upper and fix it up to turn it around.

The proceeds from the project will go toward charity.

And apparently, the all-star duo have the home renovation bug pretty badly.

“Ever since we renovated our house a few years ago, I’ve been a little real-estate obsessed,” Gabrielle Union said in a statement. “It took a while, but I finally convinced Dwyane that we should try flipping a house.”

“And we’re doing it to raise money for charity,” Wade added. “So how could I say no?”

According to ET, the special will showcase their passion to renovate and help others with a rundown ranch house in need of some serious TLC.

We love it when celebrities get excited about projects like this and benefit others at the same time.

It’s fitting that the two of them would take their renovation passion to Miami, where Wade has recently joined the Miami Heat. Both of them seem to be enjoying their time in the sun and the chance to get involved in the community.

“I love being home! I love being home!” Union wrote on Instagram last month after making the move back to Miami, People noted.

You can check out the special on HGTV on Thursday, April 12, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. We can’t wait to see these two in action!