Last fall, Houston Texans owner Bob McNair apologized after his comments comparing NFL players to inmates received massive backlash.

At the time, McNair told fellow NFL owners, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison.”

McNair was rightly hit with severe backlash for the offensive comments and later apologized, but now he is walking that back too.

McNair now claims that his comments were completely misunderstood and he should have never apologized in the first place. According to the Wall Street Journal, McNair says he was referring to league executives, who he felt were trying to take over the team owners’ power. Those were apparently the “inmates” he was referring to.

“The main thing I regret is apologizing,” McNair said, according to the Journal. “I really didn’t have anything to apologize for.”

“We were talking about a number of things, but we were also washing some of our dirty linen, which you do internally. You don’t do that publicly. That’s what I was addressing: The relationship of owners and the league office,” he continued. “In business, it’s a common expression. But the general public doesn’t understand it, perhaps.”

#TakeAKnee Controversy

McNair has also been accused of not signing players who take a knee during the national anthem. Weirdly enough, McNair has said that he is willing to “sign any player that can help our team,” and has even said that the team has considered hiring Colin Kaepernick, but that the coaches “didn’t like the way he threw the ball,” Blavity noted.

McNair also drew criticism when he said that the NFL should look at changing its policy on the national anthem. The current policy allows players to choose to stand if they wish to or not.