Vivica A. Fox and Kenya Moore trade shade on social media

Kenya Moore and Vivica A. Fox have been beefing ever since they co-starred on Celebrity Apprentice in 2015.

Now, the ladies have re-ignited their feud following a recent episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta that showed Kenya making some shady comments about Fox’s appearance.

Moore commented on Fox’s face during her performance, telling Cynthia Bailey, “Her face looks terrible.”

Later, she threw more shade at the actress during her confessional. “Vivica’s performance is the same performance,” she said. “It was just 20 years ago, and 20 surgeries ago.”

Fox was clearly miffed by the shady comments about her face and fired back with a social media post of a video to remind fans of their long-standing feud.

“Did #ToxicTrick really think I 4got?? U didn’t even see me that nite of the play as u were in your seat watching me work but TRUST I always got something for ya,” she wrote. “And let’s not start about acting receipts and other thangs! Mkay MissUSA1993.”

It seems she thought better of engaging in the drama and she offered up an explanation for deleting the shady exchange.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures! I deleted that negativity off my timeline! ! At some point we have to grow up & make better choices and I choose not to do that with that one! Have a blessed week DAWLINGS! Back to me! # Blessed # FaceTheTruth # EVERYDAYIMHUSTLING,” she posted.

Considering Vivica A. Fox is currently on the road promoting her book, Every Day I’m Hustling, she may be trying to avoid any extra drama. She already received major backlash from her ex-boyfriend, 50 Cent, over comments she made about their relationship in the book.

“50 is definitely in the book. He was the one that got away, for sure. I have moved on and I am happy,” she told Page Six. “Last year, we had a feud, and there were some things out there that weren’t clear about our relationship. So now when you read the book, there’s complete clarity about our relationship. I have tons of respect for [him] . . . I’m at peace with it, and I think he’s at peace with it, too.”

Let’s hope the actress turned author can stay focused on her blessings, including her upcoming syndicated talk show.