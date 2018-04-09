Congratulations are in order for Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore.

On Sunday, during the first part of the Season 10 reunion, Kenya Moore seemed to nearly surprise herself when she revealed to host Andy Cohen that she was, in fact, expecting her first child with her husband, Marc Daly.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year,” Kenya Moore told Cohen, before letting her nerves show.

“Oh my God, I said that! I don’t want to talk about the details because I’m still very nervous about everything so I want to get past a safe place,” Moore added.

When asked if she had an preference on wanting a son or daughter, Moore insisted, “I want a healthy baby.”

It’s no surprise that Moore and Daly are already expanding their family. After all, even if it’s only been ten months since their beachside wedding, Moore revealed at the time that the newlyweds wanted to get right down to business expanding their family of two to include little ones.

“We both want to start a family and soon — like, right away,” Moore told People at the time. “We both want a child.”

Then, in January, Moore spoke out on the RHOA After Show to confirm that yes, she was serious about wanting a family as soon as possible with her new husband.

“We have been really upfront about wanting to expand our family, and we have definitely been taking the proper steps to try to make that happen,” Moore said on the show.

And Moore couldn’t help but gush about her man in the season finale, in which Daly did make an appearance after ducking the cameras for months and months.

“A year ago I would have never expected I’d be where I am now,” Moore said at the time. “I am possibly expanding my family.”

Congratulations to Kenya Moore and Marc Daly on your good news! We’re so glad that you’re getting the family you dreamed of!