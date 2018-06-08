It’s graduation season and this little 5-year-old girl got the memo that the momentous moment should be celebrated.

Aubrey Christina Toby caught everyone’s eye at her kindergarten graduation when she started dancing to Justin Timberlake‘s “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” reports Fox 5.

Toby couldn’t contain herself as she waited in line during Christian Prep Academy’s Pre-k ceremony. She pursed her lips, lifted her little diploma in the air and started shimmying her shoulders to the beat.

Toby too a dance break that captured the attention of onlookers who gazed as the little darling got jiggy with it.

The Durham, North Carolina tot’s video took off on social media.

Toby’s uncle, Merle Murrain wrote on Instagram:

“Her future is going to be amazing! Class of 2018. Pre-K Graduation.”

We agree.

Considering the statistics that show Black women are the most college educated group in the country though, we are glad to see Toby feeling herself on stage even at this age.

And we are happy to see even the littlest grad basking in such a big moment.

Especially after earlier this year a University of Florida graduation usher made headlines after he was caught repeatedly grabbing Black students who were celebrating with traditional sorority and fraternity strolls, and forcefully shoving them off stage for their bad behavior.

And by “bad behavior” we mean having the nerve to joyously celebrate a milestone achievement during a ceremony literally meant to do just that.

Pretty soon #GraduatingWhileBlack and #BlackExcellence became trending hashtags and in a show of pride (and masterful pettiness) and students all over the country started sharing their own moments of Black joy.

Clark Atlanta threw shade at the Univ of Florida and shut them down in one tweet:

“Tired of PWIs fining you or not letting you step or shimmy when you graduate? come to #CAU… #HBCU,” the university’s Twitter account posted. No doubt in reference to the University of Florida incident.