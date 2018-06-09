The Wire creator, David Simon’s cutting remarks on Twitter got him booted off the social media platform.

Simon who also executive produced Treme and The Deuce, wished death to a Trump supporter and it got him banned, reports The Los Angeles Times.

He also took pot-shots at Twitter’s co-founder Jack Dorsey in a blog post on Friday writing:

“Die of boils, @Jack” said a post on his blog, the Audactiy of Despair.

Simon, who Twitter is @AoDespair got into a heated online debate with a Trump immigration-policy supporter and the tweet that got him banned apparently outlined in graphic detail how the person should die.

Once kicked off the public social media platform, Simon took to his personal blog to finish his fisticuffs.

“Suffice to say that while you can arrive on Twitter and disseminate the untethered and anti-human opinion that mothers who have their children kidnapped and held incommunicado from them at the American border are criminals — and both mother and child deserve that fate — or that 14-year-old boys who survive the Holocaust are guilty of betraying fellow Jews when there is no evidence of such, you CANNOT wish that these people should go away and die of a fulminant venereal rash,” Simon wrote on his blog.

Simon’s wife, writer Laura Lippman, said she wasn’t “sure he (Simon) wants to come back.”

Since is known for his feisty and sometimes fiery tweets.

“Slander is cool, brutality is acceptable,” said Simon. “But the hyperbolic and comic hope that a just god might smite the slanderer or brutalizer with a deadly skin disorder is somehow beyond the pale.”

Remember, Simon is the creative mastermind behind The Wire who was not big on his actors ad-libbing on set, since he believed every syllable of the script fit like a puzzle piece. If it’s true that none of the characters freestyled dialogue, it’s truly a testament to the writers that they created a body of work that snaps, crackles and pops with very few exceptions.

Hence, Simon’s online verbal tirade is not surprising at all.