President Donald Trump was a little too late on Friday to rescind his White House offer to the Golden State Warriors now that they’ve swept the NBA Finals. Actually, Stephen Curry and LeBron James jointly decided before Friday’s game that neither one intended to pay President Trump a White House visit after a win.

“I didn’t invite LeBron James, and I didn’t invite Steph Curry. We’re not going to invite either team,” Trump told reporters before leaving to attend the G7 Summit in Canada.

“But we have other teams that are coming. If you look, we had Alabama — national champion. We had Clemson, national champion. We had the New England Patriots. We had the Pittsburgh Penguins last year.”

Last Tuesday James and Curry were warring playing in the NBA Finals but took time to jointly agree that they weren’t interested in a White House invite.

“I know regardless of who wins this series, no one wants an invite anyway,” James said last week.

“It won’t be Golden State or Cleveland going.”

“I agree with ‘Bron,” said Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

However, Trump invited the Washington Capitals – a predominately white team – to the White House after the hockey team won the Stanley Cup, but he reneged an offer to the WNBA champions Minnesota Lynx, reports USA Today.

“I think we’ll have the Caps. We’ll see,” Trump told reporters. “You know, my attitude is if they want to be here, the greatest place on Earth, I’m here. If they don’t want to be here, I don’t want them.”

Trump has sparked the ire of many notable athletes after he claimed NFL players were dishonoring the flag during the National Anthem by kneeling.

Trump drew heavy criticism again this week for uninviting the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win and instead threw a Celebration of America event where some white attendees kneeled and protested and even heckled him.

James didn’t mince words on Tuesday when he also criticized Trump for not inviting the WNBA team.

“For them not to be invited playing our beautiful game of basketball … those women are unbelievable at doing it,” he said.

Last year Trump uninvited the Golden State Warriors after Curry said he wasn’t going anyway.