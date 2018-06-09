A Tennessee teen fought with his younger half-brother over a snack, but the scuffle turned deadly after the man shot the teen over a honey bun, reports Fox News.

Jerome Howse, 34, shot and killed his younger half-brother 18 year-old Marcus Jones over a honey bun and a “small amount of money,” Fox 13 reported.

Police responded to the scene and found Jones already dead. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Howse and charged him with second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held without bond.

It’s a sad reality that the men fought over food in the very same state where people were killed while enjoying a meal at a Tennessee Waffle House.

Waffle House hero, James Shaw Jr., was honored by his alma mater Tennessee State University for his bravery and courage for his role in bringing a deadly shooting spree to a halt at a Tennessee Waffle House.

Shaw encountered Travis Reinking while eating at the Waffle House location in Nashville.

Reinking starting shooting customers with an AR-15 outside of the restaurant at about 3:30am.

NY Daily News reports that Shaw hid near a bathroom and watched Reinking’s moves, and when Reinking looked down at his gun to reload, he sprang into action. Shaw wrestled the AR-15 away from the mad man.

“It was about that time that I made up my mind ― because there was no way to lock that door ― that if it was going to come down to it, he was going to have to work to kill me,” Shaw said at a press conference. “I rushed him and it actually worked out to my favor.”

After wrestling the gun from Reinking, Shaw threw it over the counter. The gun’s hot metal also seared his skin and burned him. Shaw pushed Reinking outside of the restaurant and then got out of harm’s way.