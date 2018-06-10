A decade after his signature album, Tha Carter III, dropped, Lil’ Wayne and Cash Money Records have finally settled their years long lawsuit, giving Wayne full ownership rights to his music and assets.

“Per our settlement agreement, the matter has been amicably resolved to the satisfaction of all parties,” Wayne’s attorney Ron Sweeney said in a statement to Billboard. “In terms of the particulars, we’re prohibited legally from saying anything further.

“I can say that my client is happy,” he added. “He is his own man, a man that owns his assets, his music and himself. At some point, Wayne will let his fans know what’s going to happen next.”

The relationship between Wayne and Cash Money chief Birdman was once like father and son. The duo even numerous songs together, including a 2006 album called Like Father, Like Son.

However, the two have been at odds publicly over the past few years culminating in 2015, when Wayne sued Cash Money for $51 million, claiming the record label violated his contract terms and withheld millions of dollars after repeatedly delaying his album Tha Carter V.

That delay of the album, according to The Blast, was an $8 million advance and $2 million once the album was released. Sources also told the site that Wayne walked away with a settlement upwards of $10 million, but that figure was disputed.

Lil’ Wayne and Birdman were seen hanging out together a few times back in March, but the two were still “very hostile” towards each other and there is “no relationship” between them.

While the details of the lawsuit settlement are still becoming public, much like other high-profile disputes over music rights and ownership– such as the highly publicized issues between Dr. Dre and Death Row Records in the 1990s– it appears Wayne is now free and clear to do what he wants.

Which could finally give Tha Carter V its long-awaited release date.