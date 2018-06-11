Good News Report: June 11th: “The Black Man Can” non-profit organization is celebrating boys and men of color

When Brandon Frame, saw a need for more support for young black men, he started a blog to express his vision. Now that blog has turned into a non-profit and it’s changing the game. The Black Man Can inc is focused on celebrating, educating, and inspiring boys and men of color.

They recently hosted the Black Man Can Institute in New York City, with more than 100 young black men in attendance. Offering workshops, activities and live talks about history, finance, and culture.

This weekend Black Man Can will host their 6th annual awards ceremony at Morehouse College to honor Black men and boys who are making a difference. If you can’t make it in person, you can follow the hashtag #theblackmancanawards to get the scoop this weekend.

Shout out to The Black Man Can for stepping up to make sure the next generation of boys know how to be men.