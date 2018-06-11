PHOTOS: Black beauty on full display at 2018 Tony Awards

The 2018 Tony Awards took place in New York City on Sunday night and although there wasn’t much color in the winner’s circle, there were plenty of beautiful black performers on deck to celebrate the biggest night in theatre.

Kerry Washington, Tiffany Haddish, Brian Tyree Henry, and Tituss Burgess were a few of the famous faces who got all dressed up for the big event that failed to hand over any trophies to the black folks we were rooting for like Condola Rashad and Denzel Washington.

Check out our gallery of our favorite looks of the night: