A racist Missouri waitress and Air Force recruit who said she was out “n*gger hunting” is blaming it on the alcohol and immaturity, reports the NY Daily News.

Tabitha “Tabbie” Duncan was caught on video riding down a dark road, with bare feet, sitting on top of a truck with beer in hand, saying that she was hunting n*ggers along with several other men.

After internet sleuths uncovered her identity, the 20-year-old was immediately fired from her bar job, and the Air Force is investigating her hateful comments.

In an unsuccessful attempt to prove she’s not racist, Duncan told the Daily News she’s sorry and that she has black friends. Duncan also said she was with people “barely knew” when she used the N-word.

“I was underage drinking, and I said something stupid,” she said.

Duncan’s back-handed apology comes a little too late as the Air Force launches its own investigation into their newly enlisted recruit.

The Air Force Reserve released this statement:

“The content of the video by a recent enlistee in the Air Force released on Facebook is intolerable and does not reflect the values of the Air Force. We are using command channels to address the issue. The Air Force culture embraces diversity and fiercely safeguards character, respect, and leadership. We expect our Airmen to adhere to our core values at all times and to treat their fellow Airmen and citizens with the highest degree of dignity and respect.”

One commenter Sabrina Hall asked if Duncan would be disciplined.

“How is this being addressed? Because a slap on the wrist or a written notice of discipline is not acceptable.”

The Air Force replied saying:

“Out of respect to due process, we cannot release any details at this time.”

On video a man asked Duncan: “So, we’re going nigger hunting today or what?”

“We’re going nigger hunting,” another man answers.

“We’re fucking nigger hunting right now,” the off-camera man replies.

“You get them niggers,” Duncan says smiling as a man compliments her on her looks saying she “pretty.”

The eerie scene looks straight out of the 1960s Jim Crow era.

Duncan was identified as a waitress who worked at Social Bar and Grill, a local restaurant in St. Louis County. As soon as the restaurant could, they took Duncan to task and “immediately terminated” her after the racist comments.

“Social Bar & Grill and it’s owners have recently become aware of a vile, disgusting, and offensive video made by one of its employees. Upon learning of this, Social Bar & Grill immediately terminated this employee as soon as they could reach her! The incendiary comments made by this employee absolutely does NOT represent the views, opinions, and policies of Social Bar & Grill and it’s owners. Nor will they be tolerated in any fashion. Social Bar & Grill and it’s owners continue to encourage and seek diversity in its restaurant.”