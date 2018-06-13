Actor and comedian Jamie Foxx is the latest star slapped with a lawsuit after a woman alleged the star demanded oral sex and smacked her face with his penis.

The incident allegedly happened 16 years ago at a house party Foxx hosted at his Las Vegas home, reports TMZ.

According to TMZ, the accuser claims Foxx wanted her to perform oral sex and when she refused the Oscar-winning actor used his penis to slap her face. She said after she refused Foxx’s friend forced her to leave. The woman filed a police report outlining the claim last week.

Foxx’s camp denies the allegations calling it an “absurd lie.”

“Jamie emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred,” Foxx’s attorney, Allison Hart of Lavely & Singer, told TMZ.

“The alleged incident was not reported to law enforcement in 2002, or at any time in the last 16 years until last Friday because the incident never happened,” she added.

The woman, whose name has not been released, said the #MeToo movement gave her the inspiration to file a police report. She said she went to the hospital after the alleged penis slap and suffered severe panic attacks. The woman said she put the complaint on record in case more accusers work up the nerve to come forward.

In Nevada, however, the statue of limitations on that case is limited to three years.

Jamie Foxx recently revealed that he has dealt with mental health issues which most likely started in his childhood and carried over into adulthood. Drugs and alcohol, he said, helped him to deal with stress.

“I was in a bad place because I felt like I might be literally losing my mind,” The Oscar winning actor said. “I’ve always had a childhood fear of losing my mind. I needed someone to help bring me out of it.”

Foxx also said he sought out a psychiatrist to help him mend his mental issues and it started with exploring his past indiscretions and delving into his early years to unearth the issues.