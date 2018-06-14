Dennis Hof is a notorious pimp who is making politics look easy after winning the Republican nomination for a Nevada state assembly seat, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Hof, who is nicknamed the “Barnum of Booty”, reigned at the polls during Tuesday’s primary and beat out the incumbent, James Oscarson.

Hof said after President Donald Trump’s win, it opened up an opportunity for him. He ran before as a Libertarian but lost. This time he jumped on the Republican ticket since winning as a member of the GOP seemed more likely for victory.

Now the brothel owner who employs prostitutes at several legal locations in Nevada, is sitting pretty with a good chance of defeating Democrat Lesia Romanov in November.

“It’s all because Donald Trump was the Christopher Columbus for me,” Hof told the Associated Press on Tuesday night.

“He found the way and I jumped on it.”

Earlier this year, a police report was released outlining that Hof allegedly “raped and battered” two prostitutes daily at his brothel. Hof denies the charges.

Even though Hof has been accused of sexual assault like Trump, he doesn’t believe the accusations will stop his flow.

“I feel like right won over might and another RINO [Republican in Name Only] got fired,” he said as he celebrated his win.

In Nevada, Hof is well known. In fact, it was in his brothel that former NBA star, Lamar Odom was found unconscious, bringing more attention to his racy operation.

“It was terrible for him,” Hof told the Guardian in a 2016 interview, “but it put me on media worldwide. It happened nine and a half months into the year, but it was still the number one Google searched item of the year. Even more than Caitlyn Jenner.”

Now that a pimp has taken the primary what could be next?