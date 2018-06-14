Ghana is the latest country to host Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) research center as it steps into the technological ecosphere, reports CNBC.

The research hub will be based in Accra and serve as the first one on the African continent. Google has other international AI centers in Paris, New York and Tokyo, as well as Google’s Silicon Valley, Mountain View headquarters.

“We’re committed to collaborating with local universities and research centers, as well as working with policymakers on the potential uses of AI in Africa,” Google’s blog post said.

Various countries in Africa have focused on the advancement of technological innovation. Google spearheaded the Launchpad Accelerator Africa initiative that collaborates with100,000 developers and more than 60 technology startups in Africa.

