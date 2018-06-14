Ghana is the latest country to host Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) research center as it steps into the technological ecosphere, reports CNBC.
The research hub will be based in Accra and serve as the first one on the African continent. Google has other international AI centers in Paris, New York and Tokyo, as well as Google’s Silicon Valley, Mountain View headquarters.
“We’re committed to collaborating with local universities and research centers, as well as working with policymakers on the potential uses of AI in Africa,” Google’s blog post said.
Various countries in Africa have focused on the advancement of technological innovation. Google spearheaded the Launchpad Accelerator Africa initiative that collaborates with100,000 developers and more than 60 technology startups in Africa.
The technological giant also runs a digital training program with a goal of helping 10 million Africans across the Motherland.
According to CNBC, Ghana was probably Google’s country of choice because of its quality educational system.
Lucy James, associate consultant with Control Risks’ Africa team, said there is no shortage of talent in the African nation – even though the country ranks below Rwanda, Kenya and South Africa according to the World Bank’s latest Ease of Doing Business index.
Ghana also enjoys relative political stability, said James.
Other countries like Rwanda have been focusing on including more women in technology.
The Rwandan government has set its sights on increasing gender equity and diversify in the technology field by 2020 and aRwandan based contest is focusing all of its attention on women’s brains.
The Ms. Geek Africa competition is centered on highlighting the talent young women have to offer to the tech world, instead of focusing on their looks. The African nation is focusing on the advancement of women and girls and the competition is a part of that initiative to turn Rwanda from a small agricultural economy into a hub of technological innovation.