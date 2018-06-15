Bill Cosby has thrown out the whole kitchen sink and fired his entire legal team since his rape case has sunk..

As Cosby’s September 25th sentencing approaches, the 80-year-old disgraced comedian has secured a new team to help him avoid jail time since he was found guilty and convicted of on three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand, reportsPage Six

“Joseph P. Green Jr. is Mr. Cosby’s new attorney,” Andrew Wyatt said.

Cosby’s charges come with a 5-to-10-year prison sentence and a $25,000 fine.

Tom Mesereau who served on Cosby’s legal team and was fired said in response:

“I wish Mr. Cosby, his family, and his new defense team all the best,” said Mesereau.

Mesereau was best known for getting winning Michael Jackson’s molestation case.

A source told Radar Online that Cosby is lashing out because he’s mad at his legal team for losing the case.

“He’s angry. They let him down, and these aren’t easy times,” a source told Radar Onlineof the attorneys’ firings. Cosby has switched lawyers a few times before.

Constand accused Cosby of drugging and assaulting her at his home in 2004, even though his lawyers insist his sexual relationship with the former employee at Temple University was consensual.

It has also been reported that his marriage is headed toward divorce too.

According to Radar Online, Cosby’s 74-year-old wife Camille Cosby, who has stood faithfully by her man has now moved out of their Pennsylvania home to their Pennsylvania residence.

Bill Cosby is not allowed to leave the state.