The Former NFL player who said he was house hunting and arrested without cause is now knee-deep in more legal troubles and has been charged with rape and kidnapping crimes, reports the NY Post.

It’s unknown whether the new charges are connected with the burglary charges Kellen Winslow Jr.’s leveled against the former player last week. Winslow was allegedly walking into a home in a Southern California mobile home park last Thursday when a nervous neighbor made a 911 call and reported that the home was being burglarized.

Winslow’s new crime charges include two counts of forcible rape, two counts of forcible sodomy and one count of forcible oral copulation, as well as kidnapping with the intent to commit rape, residential burglary and indecent exposure, the Post reports.

Winslow, former Jets tight end, could be facing life in prison, according to TMZ.

Winslow is a football vet who played 10 seasons for five NFL teams.

But the 34-year-old former football player’s lawyer Harvey Weinberg says that robbery claim is false and the accuser “overreacted.”

“He would have no need to burglarize or steal anything from anyone at a trailer park. He looks forward to being vindicated once this matter is fully investigated and adjudicated through the court system, Weinberg said.

Winslow was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and held on $50,000 bail.

“It came down to a neighbor overreacting,” his publicist, Denise White, CEO of EAG Sport Management, said.

According to the sheriff’s department, “The reporting party indicated a black male adult had walked into a neighbor’s residence.”

The home Winslow entered, said White, was owned by a couple who attended church with his wife’s mother. But she didn’t mention if Winslow was explicitly given permission to enter.

White did say however, “The owner said he never went inside the home or took anything, or nor was anything taken, touched or moved.”

Winslow’s attorneys believe he will beat these charges and says the former Pro Bowler “emphatically denies” all allegations.