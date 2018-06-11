Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr, was house shopping while black and arrested for robbery when a white person called the police on the man who was scoping out a new home to buy his mother-in-law.

Winslow was allegedly walking into a home in a Southern California mobile home park last thursday when a nervous neighbor made a 911 call and reported that the home was being burglarized, reports the Daily Mail.

Winslow is a football vet who got drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2004 NFL Draft. Now retired, he played 10 seasons for five NFL teams.

But the 34-year-old former football player’s lawyer Harvey Weinberg says that robbery claim is false and the accuser “overreacted.”

“He would have no need to burglarize or steal anything from anyone at a trailer park. He looks forward to being vindicated once this matter is fully investigated and adjudicated through the court system, Weinberg said.

Winslow was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and held on $50,000 bail. He could spend six years in prison if the case proceeds.

“It came down to a neighbor overreacting,” his publicist, Denise White, CEO of EAG Sport Management, said in an email cited by a local Fox affiliate Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s department, “The reporting party indicated a black male adult had walked into a neighbor’s residence.”

The accuser said they “did not recognize him (Winslow) as being the resident who lived there.

The home Winslow entered, said White, was owned by a couple who attended church with his wife’s mother. But she didn’t mention if Winslow was explicitly given permission to enter.

White did say however, “The owner said he never went inside the home or took anything, or nor was anything taken, touched or moved.”

Winslow’s attorneys believe he will beat these charges and says the former Pro Bowler “emphatically denies” all allegations. Winslow is expected to appear in court on Monday.