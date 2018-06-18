A soccer dad in Virginia attacked a player on an opposing team and now he’s facing criminal charges.

After jumping into a fight between two teams playing on opposing teams at the annual North American Sand Soccer Championship, Jordan Lee Grinnell, 38, of Virginia Beach, was charged with misdemeanor assault, police said.

According to the Virginian-Pilot, Grinnell punched 14-year-old Timothy Vickerie in the face and knocked him to the ground. Vickerie’s mom watched in horror as her son was pummeled by a grown man. He sustained a bloody lip, suffered a concussion, and received four stitches above his right eye, which was swollen shut according to his mother, Nicole Vickerie.

“It was breathtaking to see that and surreal. It still is,” Nicole Vickerie told the Virginian-Piolot. “By the time we got there, people had pulled him off and took him away.”

Jennifer Moss, a mom of a teen who was playing on Timothy’s team told reporters that the whole ordeal is still troubling to her.

“I still can’t get it out of my mind,” Moss said.

“I didn’t sleep for two days and I’m still having trouble sleeping. The kids who witnessed it are all shaken.”

Moss, said Vickerie’s team was it is final period when the melee broke out.

“They started pushing each other to try to get to the ball,” she said.

That’s when she said she saw a man emerge from the sidelines.

“I’m thinking he’s coming over to break the boys up,” Moss said.

But instead of breaking up the fight Grinnell started throwing blows, beating up the teen.

“I saw him strike him at least twice,” Moss said.

Moss confronted Grinnell who said that he was defending his son.

“I yelled at him, ‘You just beat up a 14-year-old kid,’” Moss said. “He said, ‘That’s my son.’ And I said, ‘They were fighting over a ball. That’s what soccer’s about.’”

Vickerie also confronted Grinnell about beating up the kids.

“I asked him did he feel better now. ‘Does that make you feel like a big man?’ ” she said. “He said, ‘No, it doesn’t. I’m sorry.’”

The incident is still under investigation.