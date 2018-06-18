Just wait until McDonald’s hears about this!

—MLK daughter claps back at Steve Bannon for saying her father would be proud of Trump—

Wendy’s, the fast food chain behind some epic online clap-backs, is serving up more than just beef after employees posted a video of a mouse scurrying around their hamburger burger buns.

Do you want fries with that?

The Oklahoma restaurant workers decided to film the rodent to prove to their supervisors that the restaurant wasn’t as sanitary as it should be, reports the Daily Mail.

But after their bosses allegedly were unbothered by the mouse, Skylar Frame took to social media and shared the shocking video.

“I just hear “Mouse, mouse, mouse!” I’m like, “we do not have mice in this store, what?” I go back there and the mouse is moving around in the big buns,” she said.

Frame said this latest episode with the mouse doesn’t surprise her since the store has had other issues in the past. Last week, she said loose cigarettes were left in the food preparation area. And in June a rat was found in the kitchen.

“The managers they’re just like “Yeah we’ll get to it, yeah it’s not really that big of an issue.”’

“The next time I found an actual live mouse in there, crawling around, eating all the burger buns,” Samantha Niebelink said.

“The manager told me ‘Just take a new rack and get the buns underneath.’ That was just disgusting because last time there was rat feces it was dribbling underneath every other rack.”

—Kim Kardashian tweets about man on death row that five judges say is innocent—

Employees are now holding the managers feet to the fire and said they will quit if they don’t take the health conditions of the burger joint more seriously.

“There was this one guy he was sick, he was a sandwich maker, and he was not wearing gloves,” Niebelink said. “He was rubbing his nose, he was making them, and he didn’t care if the buns were toasted or not, he was just throwing them out. I thought I was going to throw up.”

Wendy’s said in a statement to WAVE that they were made aware of the situation and take the matter very seriously.

The statement read in part, “nothing is more important than the safety of our employees and customers” and “we have stringent procedures in place to ensure a safe and well-maintained restaurant.”

They confirmed the local health department visited the location earlier on Friday and found no violations upon inspection.

Wonder how Wendy’s Twitter account will explain this one…