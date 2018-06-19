Former NBA player J.J. Hickson, allegedly broke into the Georgia home of a teen and brutally beat him before stealing his stash of belongings and cash worth $100,000, reports the Daily Mail.

The 29-year-old NBA baller reportedly made more than $26 million over the course of his career, but police charged Hickson with armed robbery and for the brutal assault of a 17-year-old that was so severe that the boy was left with broken bones.

—Sen. Kamala Harris calls on DHS Sec. Nielsen to resign over ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy—

“The victim was beat up pretty good and they took some personal items from the residence,” said Captain John Kennedy from the Coweta County Sheriff department where Hickson is being held in the Coweta County jail without bond.

Hickson is said to have attacked the teen after entering the home through a side door. He shielded his face and head so he would be recognizable. But police were still able to locate him.

“And at that point in time through the help of a canvass we were able to identify a suspect and a suspect vehicle. We were able to identify a suspect from that.” According to a Sheriff’s spokesperson, two people were “involved” in the attempted robbery, however, only Hickson faces charges.

The violent home invasion happened in Senoia, Georgia. Hickson is awaiting trial. There is no word on why the teen was targeted.

Some say Hickson had a promising career but he never turned out to be the superstar that the Cleveland Cavaliers intended him to be when he was drafted in 2008. Hickson played for the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards during eight NBA seasons.

Last year he played in the Lebanese Basketball League.

—Meek Mill participates in criminal justice rally ‘I got to go to court and finish fighting for my freedom’—