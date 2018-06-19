As rapper Meek Mill’s legal battles continue, he stood on the frontlines with his supporters on Monday to rally for his freedom at a Stand With Meek Mill rally outside Philadelphia’s Criminal Justice Center.

“I got to go to court and finish fighting for my freedom,” the 31-year-old said to a sea of supporters on Monday, reports the NY Daily News.

Just two months ago, Meek Mill was released from prison, thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, who ordered his release, overruling Philadelphia Judge Genece Brinkley.

Mill must now convince the same Court of Common Pleas and Judge Brinkley that he needs a new trial. But that’s an uphill battle considering she is thought by many to be part of his problem.

The rally was held ahead of Mill’s hearing, where his lawyers argued for two hours that there was new evidence that supported his need for a new trial on his decade-old gun and drug possession conviction.

Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, had been in jail for five months after his latest probation violation. Meek was arrested twice in 2017 after years of having his probation on a 2007-gun charge extended due to multiple violations.

Brinkley heard the case but said she needed more time to review evidence that Mill’s arresting officer has a credibility problem, NBC Philadelphia reported. The arresting officer’s name is on a list of known corrupt police officials who have framed victims and lied in court, according to prosecutors.

Activist Marc Lamont Hill attended the rally and urged people to keep the pressure on to keep Mill free.

“The reason we want to keep Meek free is because he doesn’t just represent himself, he represents Philadelphia, he represents poor people, he represents Black people, he represents brown people,” Hill said.