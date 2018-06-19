After Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown was assaulted and arrested by police over an alleged parking violation, he filed a lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday.

—Former NBA player charged with armed robbery and beating of teen—

According to CBS News, Brown’s attorney Mark Thomsen said the lawsuit was filed against the city of Milwaukee and its police department. Body cam footage filmed back in January proved that there was foul play and excessive force used against Brown. Then new body cam video released showed an officer stepped on Brown’s ankle as he lay helpless on the ground.

“All this, for what?” Brown asked Officer James Collins as he stood on his right ankle.

“You’re stepping on my ankle, for what?”

“So you don’t kick us,” one of the officers answered.

“I ain’t got no reason to kick y’all, man,” Brown replied.

Then the officer asked if Brown played for the NBA.

“What you think? I look familiar, don’t I?” Brown said.

“I remember the name,” the officer said.

The officers proceeded to taunt Brown. One started singing, “Money, money, money, money!”

Then an officer admitted to an attempt to cover things up because of the possibility of backlash. An officer asked why more police were on the way, he replied:

“We’re trying to protect ourselves.”

—Virginia school changes confederate name to Barack Obama—

“Because he plays for the Bucks, if he makes a complaint, it’s going to be a media firestorm,” the sergeant said.

Milwaukee police chief Alfonso Morales issued a statement explaining that the officers involved have been “disciplined.”

According to the lawsuit, one of the officers later took to Twitter to mock Brown, saying, “Nice meeting Sterling Brown of the Milwaukee Bucks at work this morning! Lol#FearTheDeer”