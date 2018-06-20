Grio Good News: Three HBCU graduates create a new brewery in Harlem

Three HBCU graduates have come together to bring us some of the things that a lot of us love to indulge in: beer, bites and beats. Clark Atlanta alumnae Stacey Lee and Kim Harris and Hampton University Alumnus, Kevin Bradford, are the creators of Harlem Hops.

The latest Black owned brewery to open up in New York City. What’s cool about Harlem Hops is that it will have beers by family owned and small Black owned businesses. Along with a dope menu that includes pretzels with beer cheese, patties, and spicy chicken.

Black beer culture is a thing! And we are here for the idea of spending the Black dollar in our community. The spot just opened up, so if you do swing through, let us know your thoughts.

And hit us up in the comments with your favorite Black owned businesses.