Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson going strong after cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian is proving she’s still Tristan Thompson’s ride or die chick after driving through a Mickey D’s with her baby daddy to grab some grub, reports PEOPLE.

Cheaters gotta eat too.

It was just an ordinary day in L.A. for the couple as they rolled up in a Rolls Royce at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Woodland Hills. Isn’t that how we all roll?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and new mom to baby True was seen chowing down on some fries in the passenger side with 27-year-old Thompson who seemed to have calmed the waters after a firestorm of cheating rumors spread like wildfire on social media.

While the couple have yet to address Thompson’s cheating ways, a source told the magazine the two are in a good place.

“Khloé and Tristan seem to be in the best place they’ve been since the scandal,” the source says.

“Khloé’s super family-focused and wants to keep her family together. The focus is on their newborn daughter,” the source shares, adding, “Tristan’s been supportive and helping out when he can. No one was anticipating he was going to come out with her and that they would be so public last night.”

The Kardashian family was furious that Khloe didn’t kick Thompson to the curb.

“Kim is furious over Tristan cheating on Khloe, she can’t believe he would disrespect Khloe like this when she is weeks away from giving birth to his child,” a source close to the Kardashians told Hollywood Life in April.

But a source recently say Khloe is unfazed by her family’s shade.

“Khloé doesn’t seem too concerned how they feel about Tristan,” one family source said. “She still thinks she’s making the best choice for her and True. She doesn’t need her family’s approval and will keep doing her thing.”

Do you boo.