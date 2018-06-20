Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager mocked the heart-breaking story of a Down syndrome girl who was taken from the arms of her mother by border patrol, reports CNN.

—Rachel Maddow breaks down in tears over Trump’s ‘tender age’ shelters for babies and young children separated from parents —

Lewandowski appeared on Fox News to defend Trump’s cruel immigration policy that has border officials separating families, detaining them and putting kids in cages. When former senior Democratic National Committee adviser Zac Petkanas, shared an emotional story about a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome who was put in a cage, Lewandowski rudely responded:

“Womp womp,” he said sarcastically.

“Did you just say, ‘womp, womp?’” Petkanas asked in disbelief.

The story came from Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray who explained that the girl and her brother were brought to McAllen, Texas after their mother was arrested.

The Trump administration announced a “zero tolerance” policy that seeks to criminally charge those who cross (or attempt to cross) the U.S. border without documentation.

—5 Things you can do to help children ripped from their families by Trump’s brutal ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy—

As a result of that policy being enforced, nearly 2,000 migrant children have been separated from their detained parents and are being held in “temporary shelters,” which many critics have been quite accurately referred to as “prison camps.”

On Tuesday night, the eponymous host of Rachel Maddow Show became overcome with tears as she tried to announce a shocking update to Trump’s controversial immigration policy. After reading a story from the Associated Press, called “Youngest Migrants Held in ‘Tender Age’ Shelters.” Maddow struggled with finding the words to report the horrifying news.

“The AP has just broken some new news. This has just come out from the Associated Press, this is incredible,” she began before breaking down and visibly shaken by what she was about to read.