Could Mary J. Blige be starring in the next biggest thing since Get Out?

The singer has been tapped to star in the new horror thriller, Body Cam, from Paramount Players and director Malik Vitthal.

According to THR, who first broke the news of Blige’s casting, “Body Cam is the story of several LAPD police officers who are haunted by a malevolent spirit that is tied to the murder of a black youth at the hands of two white cops, all of which are caught on a body cam video that was destroyed in a cover-up.”

It is described as a “tonal blend” of Get Out and End of Watch, a 2012 film starring

Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña.

MJB’s Acting Chops

Blige’s character is “an officer who becomes rocked by visions and begins to investigate the cover-up.” This is the first film that she will be playing lead in, but far from her first time on the screen.

She is repped by APA and has appeared in several films including Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself, Rock of Ages with Tom Cruise, and television events such as NBC’s musical The Wiz Live!

But it was Blige’s performance as a hard-working wife and mother in Dee Rees’ racial drama Mudbound that not only earned her an Oscar nomination but also a nod from the Golden Globe and SAG Awards as well. She even co-wrote the movie’s original song “Mighty River” and nabbed a part in Netflix’s comic adaptation series The Umbrella Academy.

The script forBody Cam was originally written by Richmond Riedel, and has been re-written by Nic McCarthy and John Ridley.

