The general public may be all up into everything that Beyonce and Jay-Z sing, rap, write, produce, say, eat and breathe, but their expressive firstborn Blue Ivy was not feeling them recently.

Video is circulating of the adorable 6-year-old girl watching a concert in London of her ultra famous parents’ On the Run II tour and then expressing disgust and horror at one perhaps too sexy part.

The little girl is seen standing at some fencing, watching with a smile, when her face slowly converts from wonder and happiness to embarrassment and, ultimately, a full-on frown. Finally, unable to take it anymore, the little girl, rocking an afro puff, covers her eyes. Just to make sure she can’t see the offending material, she even squats so as to cover her face behind the fencing.

Blue Ivy at Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s show in London a few days ago. 💙 (June 15, 2018) pic.twitter.com/iinsklTNFX — Blue Ivy Source (@blueivysource) June 19, 2018

–Obama skewers Trump in new statement on immigration policy without mentioning his name —

–Jay-Z shares how he met Beyonce and almost blew it in new song —

–Man who brutally raped and killed 7-year-old Black girl in casino bathroom seeks parole, writes pathetic apology letter to girl’s family–

The video was shot by Sara Emerson, a concertgoer at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, the Daily Mail reported.

Other recordings from the same concert show Blue Ivy having what seems to be a great time, dancing and laughing with a friend at the concert.

It wasn’t clear what kind of scene was playing out that would drive Blue Ivy duck behind the barrier.

The show includes suggestive dance moves, as is the case most times when Beyonce is on stage, and some intimate pre-recorded videos of the couple.

One Twitter user suggested that video may have been playing showing Bey and Jay in bed together while another said the videos showed a scene in which strippers dance underneath red light, and Beyonce performs for Jay-Z in some lingerie, the news organization reported.

The cute photos emerged while the world is still buzzing about the couple’s surprise drop of their joint album, “Everything is Love.”

The video of the track “Apeshit” filmed at The Louvre museum in Paris includes scenes of the couple standing calmly and defiantly in front of the Mona Lisa and dancers in flesh-colored outfits, in every color of blackness, moving through the international tourist site.