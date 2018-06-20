Little by little Jay-Z and Beyonce are giving us more juicy tidbits about their closely guarded personal life and the new song “713” on their joint album finally tells us how the power couple met.

Beyonce and Jay-Z just dropped a joint album Everything Is Love. The featured track is “APE SHIT” featuring Migos and Pharrell and the Ricky Saiz-directed music video for the single was shot at the Louvre in Paris in May.

“I remember the night he pulled us into his studio and played it for us, he was like, ‘No one knows the story of how we met. This was the first time I’m ever telling this story,’” Music producer Dre told Rolling Stone .

“Boom, he plays it for us. After we listened to the first verse and the hook and the beat played a couple times, he looks at us and he goes, ‘I never knew a love-ove-ove like this – oh s—t, I gotta cut this!”

In fact, it was at MTV’s Spring Break festival in Cancun, Mexico, in March 2000, where the two superstars met. Then, as fate would have it, Jay said he sat next to the Queen Bee on a flight home to New York City and that’s when he knew she would be his future wife.

“Just seeing how that came together, we literally were in the room when he started that second verse,” Music Producer Cool added.

“The ‘network’ line [‘Queen, I ain’t mean no disrespect/But the way I network, it’s hard for me to connect’] he came up with while he was in on the mic. He had his eyes closed and it just came to him. You know it came to him right away.”

Jay-Z goes on to reveal more about their intense connection:

“We played it cool at the pool of the Cancun, VMA / Confidence you exude make the fools stay away Me, I played my room, let the fools have they say,” he raps in the first verse. “Fate had me sittin’ next to you on the plane / And I knew straight away, uh.”

“The next time we would speak was like two years away / You had a man, you shut it down until you two had a break / I bet that dude rued the day,” he continued. “You kept me up on the phone while you were away / You came back, I let you set the date, Nobu on the plate / I brought my dude to play it cool, my first foolish mistake.”

Yeah Jay, never bring a random dude on a date! Well the happy couple are now married and parents to three.