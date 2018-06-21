WINNING: Charlamagne tha God nabs new HBO series

Charlamagne The God is killing the game this year and his future just got brighter thanks to a new deal he inked with HBO. The Breakfast Club host has nabbed his own interview series on the network that brought us Insecure and we can’t wait to see it.

HBO had reportedly ordered four hour-long episodes of The Gray Area with Charlamagne tha God. The series is set to debut later this year and it’s star will executive produce the project alongside Karen Kinney.

So far, there’s no word on who or what issues he will be tackling on the series but if his past interviews are any indication, we’re guessing there will be a long list of celebrities lining up to appear on the show.

10 Takeaways from Charlamagne’s interview with Kanye West

It has been a busy year for Charlamagne, who released his first book Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes To Those Who Create Itlast month and quickly made it on to the New York Times Bestseller list.

He’s already gearing up to release a second book, Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks On Me. According to the official synopsis:

Charlamagne reveals how Tyler Perry helped him deal with child molestation

“SHOOK ONE details how anxiety has been a driving force in Charlamagne’s life since childhood. For many years, he stressed over what he thought were personal shortcomings: fear of being unpopular in school, potential rejection by women, of being ugly and worst of all, falling into the life of stagnation or crime that caught up so many of his friends and family in his hometown of Moncks Corner, South Carolina.”