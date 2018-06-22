A Georgia physician known as the “dancing doctor” is defending her practice of making music videos of her patients’ butt-lifting and liposuction procedures now that the state medical board has suspended her medical license.

“The videos were pre-consented, staged and done at a safe interval,” Dr. Windell Davis-Boutte told ABC News. “Many, most of them after the fact, during recovery, which was planned by me and the patient, so I would like everyone to understand that,” she said.

The Georgia medical board revoked Davis-Boutte’s license earlier this month after it charged that the dermatologist’s practices marked “a threat to the public health, safety and welfare,” WSB reported.

In the videos posted to YouTube, Davis-Boutte could be seen singing and dancing while performing procedures.

–Obama skewers Trump in new statement on immigration policy without mentioning his name —

–Jay-Z shares how he met Beyonce and almost blew it in new song —

–Man who brutally raped and killed 7-year-old Black girl in casino bathroom seeks parole, writes pathetic apology letter to girl’s family–

Several of the dermatologist’s patients alleged their procedures went terribly wrong, and they are suing.

In one case, a patient said she never granted consent for Davis-Boutte to shoot a video, and she said she was horrified to see footage of her procedure online.

Davis-Boutte, however, produced video of the same patient saying she was happy with her results.

Ojay Liburb told CBS News that his mother, Icilma Cornelius, had liposuction performed in 2016 when she was 54 and that she went into cardiac arrest. She suffered permanent brain damage, Liburb said.

He was shocked to see the videos now circulating, he said. “My mother’s future is mainly bed rest, wheelchair sitting,” Liburb said.

At least seven of Davis-Boutte’s patients have sued and she has settled at least four malpractice suits, CBS News reported.