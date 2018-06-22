Jim Jones busted for gun and drugs possession after police chase

Jim Jones just got busted.

The “We Fly High” rapper was arrested for possession of drugs and guns after a police chase in Georgia on Thursday.

According to a police report provided to XXL by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Investigator Jeremy Wood stopped a Mercedes SUV after he smelled marijuana and observed multiple dangerous lane-changes on Interstate 85. The car reportedly drove away from the scene for a bit while two officers gave chase and at one point the SUV slammed into one of the police cars before the driver and three passengers, including Jim Jones, got out.

The police searched the vehicle and reportedly found two guns that had been reported stolen in March. They also stumbled upon two bottles of oxycodone as well as weed, a rolled blunt, and three vaporizers containing THC oil.

Jones reportedly denied any knowledge of the firearms but admitted that one of the prescriptions of oxycodone were his. He also said he told the SUV’s driver to pull over immediately, but claimed she was “incoherent” and failed to comply.

Jim Jones was charged with narcotics possession, marijuana possession, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property and was booked at the Coweta County Jail.

The arrest will likely put quite a dent in Jones’ summer plans. He was scheduled to kick off the Dipset Forever Tour in New Jersey on Friday along with Cam’ron, Juelz Santana and Freekey Zekey.

Jim Jones has been laying pretty low in recent months after splitting with his longtime girlfriend and reality TV partner-in-crime, Chrissy Lampkin.