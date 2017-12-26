Jim Jones mother’s house burns down in fire on Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, Jim Jones‘ mother lost her home in a fire. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the blaze.

The Harlem rapper took to social media to describe the experience.

‘Christmas miracle’

“Today I was blessed wit the greatest Christmas gift in my life thus far and that is my family gettin’ out of the house safe sound n wit out injuries. We can always buy new houses new cars new everything but we can’t buy a new family,” Jones said in a video message posted online.

He also showed footage of firefighters at his mother’s home.

We’re glad to see that Jim Jones is looking on the bright side in this time of trial. We send our condolences for the loss as well as our relief that they are safe and sound.