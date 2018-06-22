Rapper Nicki Minaj had harsh words Friday for the separations of children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border recalling her own experience as an immigrant from Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

“I came to this county as an illegal immigrant at 5 years old,” Minaj posted to her Instagram account, @nickiminaj. “I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place and having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now? Not knowing if their parents are dead or alive, if they’ll ever see them again…”

Minaj’s post is accompanied by a photo of immigrant children at a detention center, spread out on the floor under foil blankets. As of Friday morning, the post was “liked” 1.6 million times.

Minaj came to the United States in the 1980s and grew up in Queens, N.Y.

Minaj is among a number of celebrities stepping forward to express their horror at the separations at the border. Jada Pinkett Smith, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Jim Carrey, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nas, Fat Joe and Cardi B also have spoken out.

On Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order reversing the policy to separate children from parents at the border, but critics maintain that the move does not call for immediate reunifications of those separated.