Joe Jackson, infamous head of the Jackson clan once said to push his children to succeed beyond their limits, is now in a battle for his life, according to news reports.

Jackson, 89, is dying of an undisclosed illness, Page Six reported, citing word from son Jermaine Jackson.

TMZ reported the illness was cancer and that it was untreatable.

Jermaine Jackson, now 63, also told the Daily Mail that the family has been banned from seeing their father. The news organization reported that Joe Jackson’s handlers blocked the family from visiting for four days, but also reported that the order, according to sources, came from Joe Jackson himself, who allegedly made it clear that he did not want family and other visitors to see him or his medical records.

The family was finally allowed access after repeated pleas to Charles Coupet, Joe Jackson’s manager, the Daily Mail reported.

“No one knew what was going on – we shouldn’t have to beg, plead and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this,” Jermaine Jackson told the Daily Mail.“We were not being told where he was and couldn’t get the full picture – even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick.”

Page Six reported that Joe Jackson’s wife, Katherine, and daughter Rebbie, were allowed to see him last week at his home in Las Vegas.

“He’s very, very frail; he doesn’t have very long,” Jermaine Jackson said. “The family needs to be by his bedside – that’s our only intention in his final days.”

The media often speculated about a troubled relationship between Joe Jackson and his superstar son Michael, who died on June 25, 2009, reportedly from an overdose of drugs typically used as anesthesia.