Cardi B showed a Bronx family some major love online and donated $8,000 to the GoFundMe of a 15-year-old boy who was brutally stabbed to death by gang members.

A viral video showed Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz violently being dragged and stabbed repeatedly in front of a Bodega after gang members mistakenly thought he was a man from an online sex tape and attacked him, reports the Daily Mail.

Cardi, a Bronx native, took to Instagram to slam the police and call for justice for the slain teen.

“#JusticeforJunior. R.I.P. These Bronx streets are ruthless,” the 25-year-old rapper said on Instagram Friday.

“What p*** me off the most is that these BX cops be harassing the s**t outta people. Then they see a boy bleeding to death and ask what happen.

“How bout you call the ambulance like ya be calling for back up when ya see n****s smoking in front of a building! People be like “Call the police! Call the police!!” But the operators be asking you questions for like four minutes on the phone with an attitude and the cops come maaa lateeee.”

Leandra Feliz, the boy’s mother thanked Cardi for her generosity. The two had an emotional exchange.

“Ma’am, I know that your nights have been long and sad. Maybe you cry and wake up thinking that it was a nightmare. Soon you will feel more protected because you will feel your child and you will have signs that the IS is with you,” Cardi wrote to the mother in Spanish.

“May your family have peace soon and may God always have your child in Glory …” she added.

Gang leaders have since contacted the boy’s family to say the brutal killing was a mistake, said Feliz’s brother-in-law Derek Grullon.

“They said, ‘We had the wrong person”,’ according to Grullon. He also said his wife – the victim’s sister reportedly got a Snapchat video message from gang members saying the killing crew has been kicked out of the gang.

“We cried,” Grullon said. “He was innocent.”

“They’re just saying it wasn’t for Junior, it was somebody else but they confused them and they say sorry and they apologize and they send their condolences,” a relative told the police. “He’s gone, that doesn’t change anything.”