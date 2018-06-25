Denzel Washington takes no prisoners in ‘The Equalizer 2’ trailer

The Equalizer 2 hits theaters on July 20 and it looks like fans are in for a blood bath. Denzel Washington will reprise his role as Robert McCall in the sequel to the 2014 film, The Equalizer and this time, he’s called back into action after trying his best to mind his business as a Lyft driver only to be wronged to the point of no return.space“>

The action-packed preview shows Washington taking no prisoners as he exacts revenge for his friend Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo) and kills a bunch of other bad guys in the process.

“I punish the guilty…if you’re lucky..they give you the opportunity to do the right thing…this ain’t one of those times,” he says in the trailer.

The Equalizer 2 is the first sequel Denzel Washington has ever done and he’s joined by Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, and Ashton Sanders. Richard Wenk wrote the film directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Check out the trailer:

One man has no equal. Denzel returns in #TheEqualizer2 on the big screen July 20th – watch the new trailer now. pic.twitter.com/HhNFCPkthp — The Equalizer (@TheEqualizer) June 25, 2018

Aside from his film projects, Denzel Washington has been hard at work on the stage and earned a Tony nomination for his role in The Iceman Cometh. He starred in the show for a 14-week special engagement, playing the part of Hickey, a salesman who suddenly sees life differently after going sober from a lifetime of heavy drinking.

The play was first published in 1946 and was written by playwright Eugene O’Neill.

Washington has an excellent Broadway record, most recently starring in A Raisin in the Sun in 2014, as well as Checkmates in 1988, Julius Caesar in 2005 and Fences in 2010. He won a Tony Award for best actor in 2010, alongside co-star Viola Davis.

He recently received the Distinguished Achievement Award from New Dramatist at their 69th Annual Spring Luncheon. Previous recipients of the honor include Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, and Edward Albee.

“Mr. Washington has earned his career status through hard-work and excellence,” said Emily Morse, Artistic Director of New Dramatists. “He’s a professional actor who continues to pursue artistic and career challenges, like undertaking the plays of August Wilson, an alumnus of New Dramatists, and Eugene O’Neill, for example, and it’s his fearless risk-taking that connects him to what the playwrights working at New Dramatists and the collaborators who support their processes seek every day.”