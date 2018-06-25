Kim Kardashian’s baby girl Chicago was glowing up on Instagram over the weekend as mom shared a loving Snapchat of her darling 5-month-old daughter, reports US Magazine.

The little beauty Chicago West, was all eyes – big and beautiful – and she was basking in sweetness with butterflies glistening over her head from the Snapchat filter.

—Following Serena’s maternity leave, The U.S. Open will no longer penalize women for becoming pregnant—

The daughter of Kardashian and Kanye West has been a very closely guarded baby, probably since she born through a surrogate. So, this is Chi’s time to shine now that she’s gotten a few months in.

Kim Kardashian shared the photo of baby Chicago on Snapchat.

As revealed on her reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kardashian suffers from a condition called placenta accreta, which makes another pregnancy potentially life-threatening. Therefore, the couple chose the option of surrogacy.

The surrogate was reportedly required to refrain from smoking, drinking, or doing drugs during the pregnancy, as well as avoid the use of hot tubs and saunas. Other prohibitions include handling or changing cat litter, apply hair dye, drinking more than one caffeinated beverage per day, or eating raw fish. She was also required to abstain from sex for three weeks after embryo implantation, and to restrict sexual activity leading up to the pregnancy.

Kardashian and West, for their part, agreed to “assume the legal and parental responsibilities for any child… that may possess any congenital or other abnormalities or defects.”

—Black British mayor takes over, immediately removes portrait of brutal slave trader from office—