Guess Kim Kardashian had some airtight security this time around in Paris.

Nearly two years after the reality star was robbed at gunpoint in the City of Lights, Kardashian took to Instagram to show off a photo of herself trying on jewelry.

“@mrkimjones lacing me with that new @dior jewelry,” she captioned in the Instagram story photo of her wearing a Dior bracelet on Thursday, according to US Magazine.

Either Kardashian is super brave, or extremely silly, for doing almost the exact same thing that put her in danger years before. In October 2016, she feared for her life after being tied down with plastic cables and taping her hands, mouth and legs while wearing only a bathrobe, robbing of more than $11 million worth of jewelry.

She discussed it at length during a March 2017 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out,” she said. Police arrested more than a dozen people in the incident.

But on her website Friday, the 37-year-old mother of three kids explained why she needed to make a (12-hour) return to Paris. One reason was to support her husband, Kanye West‘s friend designer Virgil Abloh at the Louis Vuitton runway show during Men’s Fashion Week. Another, evidently, was to overcome any past fears.

Kardashian wrote on Friday that she felt calm. She added that she has “truly put the experience behind her” and even grown from the incident.

“Because of this, mentally coming back to Paris wasn’t difficult for me. It feels refreshing to face my fears and overcome them,” she said. “For me, there’s no point in staying in a f–ked-up state of mind. ‘Feel it, go through it and move on’ has always been how I try to live my life.”

“I would never suggest to anyone how to grieve, I can simply say what has worked for me.”